Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.