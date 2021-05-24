TigerCash (TCH) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $15.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.47 or 0.01172724 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

