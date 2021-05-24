TitanSwap Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $142.58 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00007565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.