Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $15,251,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.32. 9,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,108. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

