Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

