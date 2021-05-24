Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPDKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Topdanmark A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

