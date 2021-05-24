Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$107.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.67.

TIH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.74 on Monday, hitting C$102.37. The company had a trading volume of 110,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,949. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$63.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

