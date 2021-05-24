TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

