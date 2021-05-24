Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Acquires $101,237.50 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. 40,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $416.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

