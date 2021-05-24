TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $108.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

