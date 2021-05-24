Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In other news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last three months.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.