Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

TV opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

