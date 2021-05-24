Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,529. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
