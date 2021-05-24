Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,529. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

