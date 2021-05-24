Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$4.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0795137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

