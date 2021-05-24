Trollcoin Trading Down 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $83.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,266.86 or 0.99931350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

