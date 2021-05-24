Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

TFC opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

