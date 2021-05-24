Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 323 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.51. 61,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,902. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

