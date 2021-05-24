Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,991,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $86.27. 124,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,067. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.