Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $222.78. 50,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

