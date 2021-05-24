Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 238 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

