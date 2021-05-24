Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. 62,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,120. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

