Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.41. 128,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $340.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

