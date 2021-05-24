TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $98,044.30 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,410 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

