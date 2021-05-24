Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.
NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,863. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.