Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,863. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.