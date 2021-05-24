Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 568,274 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.85. 224,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.