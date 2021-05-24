Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 593,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

