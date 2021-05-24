Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 17,797 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NWLI traded down $7.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $916.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

