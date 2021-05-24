Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $92,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

WFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234,664. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

