Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 4,534 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00.

On Monday, April 5th, George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60.

Shares of TWLO traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,057. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 7,274.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Twilio by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.