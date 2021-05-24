Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TYMN stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 488.50 ($6.38). 144,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 497.97 ($6.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.31. The company has a market capitalization of £958.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

