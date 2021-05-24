Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

TSN opened at $80.69 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

