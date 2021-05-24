Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.33 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00205493 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

