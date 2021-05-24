UBS Group Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.
Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
