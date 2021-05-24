UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

