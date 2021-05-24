UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. 105,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

