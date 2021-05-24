Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 198.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 758,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

