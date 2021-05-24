UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

