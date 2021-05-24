Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $19,040.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

