Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Boosted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $5,709,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

