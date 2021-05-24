UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $412.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. The company has a market cap of $389.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.