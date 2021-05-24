UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Shares of UNH opened at $411.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

