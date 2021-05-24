Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

