University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Trims Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. reduced its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 0.09% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,290,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFFP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

