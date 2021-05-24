Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.15 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $2.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

