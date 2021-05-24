Urus One Day Volume Hits $997,621.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Urus has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.61 or 0.00032829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $997,621.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00853311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.25 or 0.08337291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00078659 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

