US Bancorp DE Buys 158 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.59. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,634 shares of company stock worth $78,034,515. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

