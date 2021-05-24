US Bancorp DE Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 393.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

