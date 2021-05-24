US Bancorp DE Sells 564 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

SSO stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

