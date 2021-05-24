US Bancorp DE Sells 617 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

