US Bancorp DE Sells 757 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRobot were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

